Astros' Ken Giles: Manager admits usage problems

Manager A.J. Hinch acknowledged he had not "done a good enough job" incorporating Giles across the first 14 games of the season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I haven't done a good enough job incorporating him into the mix if I'm not going to close him. I'll do a better job of that," said Hinch.

Those comments suggest the manager wants to be better at having Giles enter games when Hinch doesn't plan to use him as a closer, as if there are plenty of games where Giles is not expected to close out a game. That adds more mystery into what exactly is Giles' role, or if there is even one defined role for him. The flame-throwing Giles entered Saturday's game with the score tied in the ninth inning, the fifth time in six outings he's pitched in a non-save situation, and easily dispatched the lower third of the Rangers' lineup before Houston lost in the 10th inning. How Hinch is managing the back end of the bullpen has been a hot topic, as Giles, Brad Peacock and Chris Devenski have all picked up saves over the first two weeks of the season. This is a situation not easily manageable for fantasy owners, so strict attention is required.