Astros' Ken Giles: Manager may use closer committee
Manager A.J. Hinch said he'll prepare his bullpen to bring in a pitcher whenever he wants to and that includes Giles, Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle reports. "If I bring (Ken) Giles in for a huge matchup in the seventh or eighth inning, (Hector) Rondon's closed, (Chris) Devenski's closed, (Will) Harris has closed, (Brad) Peacock could close. We really don't have a guy that I wouldn't go to in the ninth inning," said Hinch.
Giles should be considered the primary closer, and we don't expect his save opportunities to diminish much. However, it's worth considering how Hinch's planned bullpen usage may play itself out during the regular season before going all-in on Giles. It might be helpful for owners of Giles to marry him to another Astros reliever, though that could lead to more harm than good given how many save-worthy arms Houston carries, and over-investing on a single bullpen could harm a team's overall fantasy potential.
More News
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.