Astros' Ken Giles: Manager toys with traditional closer role

Manager A.J. Hinch said he'll prepare his bullpen to bring in a pitcher whenever he wants to and that includes Giles, Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle reports. "If I bring (Ken) Giles in for a huge matchup in the seventh or eighth inning, (Hector) Rondon's closed, (Chris) Devenski's closed, (Will) Harris has closed, (Brad) Peacock could close. We really don't have a guy that I wouldn't go to in the ninth inning," said Hinch

Giles should be considered the primary closer, and we don't expect his save opportunities to diminish much. However, it's worth considering how Hinch's planned bullpen usage may play itself out during the regular season before going all in on Giles. It might be helpful for owners of Giles to marry him to another Astro reliever.