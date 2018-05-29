Astros' Ken Giles: Mops up Monday's win

Giles allowed a hit and struck out one batter over one inning in Monday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.

Manager A.J. Hinch likely gave Giles the work in a non-save situation to take the stench away from his outing a day earlier, when Houston's closer allowed three runs without recording an out. He's expended 35 pitches over Sunday and Monday, which could make him unavailable if a save chance arises Tuesday.