Astros' Ken Giles: Nabs seventh save against Cleveland

Giles worked around two hits in a scoreless ninth and struck out a batter for his seventh save Friday against Cleveland.

Giles still hasn't blown a save all season. Of his six earned runs, four came in a non-save appearance May 1 against the Yankees when he entered in a tie game and took the loss. Other than that, Giles has been pristine. Amazingly for somebody who has walked three or more batters per nine innings in each of the past three seasons, Giles has yet to walk a batter in 14.1 innings in 2018.