Astros' Ken Giles: No timetable for return to MLB
Giles has made five appearances at Triple-A Fresno with no timetable for his return to the majors, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He's allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over 4.1 innings.
The Astros maintain Giles' demotion to the minors was a baseball decision, although it appeared the former closer had uttered an expletive directed toward manager A.J. Hinch the day before he was sent down. The club wants Giles to work on his slider and fastball command. "He's had some good outings, he's had some not so good outings," Hinch said, "but he's getting the regular work that he needs in order to get his posture back, get his slider headed to the right direction, get his fastball in the right area of the zone." For now and likely through the end of the season, Hector Rondon remains the Astros' closer.
