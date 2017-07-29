Astros' Ken Giles: Notches 22nd save Friday

Giles struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 22nd save of the year in a 6-5 win over the Tigers.

While the Astros' potent offense sometimes overshoots the mark and denies him a save situation, Giles has still been on a roll in July, posting a 1.23 ERA and 0.68 WHIP in 7.1 innings over eight appearances while converting all four of his save chances. The 26-year-old flamethrower isn't quite an elite-tier closer, but he remains among the best of the rest.