Play

Astros' Ken Giles: Notches another two strikeouts

Giles struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning for his 25th save Friday against the Angels.

Giles has now struck out a ridiculous eight batters in his last three outings, spanning 3.2 innings. He is now 6-of-7 in save opportunities with a 26 strikeouts against just three walks over 16.1 innings in the second half with a 1.17 ERA. Giles has been utterly dominant in the second half and has firmly grasped the Astros closing gig.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast