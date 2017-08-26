Astros' Ken Giles: Notches another two strikeouts
Giles struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning for his 25th save Friday against the Angels.
Giles has now struck out a ridiculous eight batters in his last three outings, spanning 3.2 innings. He is now 6-of-7 in save opportunities with a 26 strikeouts against just three walks over 16.1 innings in the second half with a 1.17 ERA. Giles has been utterly dominant in the second half and has firmly grasped the Astros closing gig.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...