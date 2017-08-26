Astros' Ken Giles: Notches another two strikeouts

Giles struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning for his 25th save Friday against the Angels.

Giles has now struck out a ridiculous eight batters in his last three outings, spanning 3.2 innings. He is now 6-of-7 in save opportunities with a 26 strikeouts against just three walks over 16.1 innings in the second half with a 1.17 ERA. Giles has been utterly dominant in the second half and has firmly grasped the Astros closing gig.