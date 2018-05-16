Astros' Ken Giles: Notches sixth save Tuesday
Giles struck out two in a scoreless ninth to earn the save Tuesday against the Angels, allowing one hit and no walks.
Giles is 6-for-6 in save chances, and sports an excellent 0.90 WHIP that smooths out the rough 4.05 ERA. The reliever has recorded 11 strikeouts in 13.1 innings without walking a batter. Over his last three appearances, Giles hasn't allowed a run while surrendering just two hits.
