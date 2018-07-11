Astros' Ken Giles: Part of ninth-inning meltdown
Giles allowed three runs on three hits without getting an out in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Oakland.
Giles was handed a 4-0 lead when he came on to pitch the ninth inning, but allowed three consecutive singles and was yanked for Hector Rondon, who was unable to squelch the Athletics' brewing rally. This was not a save situation for Giles, so he still remains without a blown save this season, but it was an ugly outing that should leave a bad taste. In 86 plate appearances during non-save situations, Giles has allowed 17 earned runs and 29 hits.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....