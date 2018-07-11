Astros' Ken Giles: Part of ninth-inning meltdown

Giles allowed three runs on three hits without getting an out in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Oakland.

Giles was handed a 4-0 lead when he came on to pitch the ninth inning, but allowed three consecutive singles and was yanked for Hector Rondon, who was unable to squelch the Athletics' brewing rally. This was not a save situation for Giles, so he still remains without a blown save this season, but it was an ugly outing that should leave a bad taste. In 86 plate appearances during non-save situations, Giles has allowed 17 earned runs and 29 hits.