Astros' Ken Giles: Picks up 33rd save
Giles pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 33rd save of the season during Friday's win over the Angels.
Giles has now pitched six scoreless innings over his past six appearances to improve to an impressive 2.37 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 82 strikeouts through 60.2 innings for the campaign. He's converted 33 of his 37 save opportunities and projects to remain a high-end reliever in all fantasy settings closing out games for the Astros.
