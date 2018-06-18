Astros' Ken Giles: Picks up hold Sunday

Giles struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning to earn his first hold of the season in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Hector Rondon followed up in the ninth inning to pick up the save, but that manager A.J. Hinch used Giles in the eighth should not be viewed as the manager lacking confidence in him. One could argue he used Giles in the more high-leverage spot, a sign of the Hinch's confidence. Giles pitched the eighth inning against the heart of the Kansas City order while Rodon mopped up against the Royals' lower third.