Astros' Ken Giles: Picks up save Monday

Giles closed out Monday's exhibition game against the Brewers, allowing one hit and striking out one during a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first preseason save.

It's been a while since a save meant anything -- a team's closer typically pitches early in spring-training games -- but as we close in on Opening Day, manager A.J. Hinch used players in their regular-season roles. To that end, the manager let Giles feel again what it's like to save a game. Hinch has mentioned using Giles in high-leverage, non-save situations, but he'll be Houston's primary closer in 2018.