Astros' Ken Giles: Picks up save Tuesday

Giles allowed one hit and struck out two over one inning to pick up the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Giles was back in the closer's role after being bypassed three times last week for a potential save. All three of those save chances went to Hector Rondon, prompting some concern about Giles' role going forward. At the time, manager A.J. Hinch insisted Giles was still in the mix, but was merely getting a break from closing games, which appears to be the case. Giles has converted all 11 of his save chances this season.