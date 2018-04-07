Astros' Ken Giles: PItches in non-save situation again

Giles allowed a run on three hits in the ninth inning of Friday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

This was Giles' third appearance of the season, all of which have come in non-save situations, but the closer needed to get his work in. The right-hander has allowed two runs on five hits over three innings, which are not the results one likes to see from someone paid to save games, but it's early in the season and no conclusions should be drawn. In non-save situations last season, Giles had a respectable 2.38 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 22.2 innings.