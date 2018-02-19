Astros' Ken Giles: Prepares for long grind

Giles worked out in the weight room during the offseason, building himself up to endure a long season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Giles, 27, was as good a closer as there was during the 2017 regular season, but fell off in the playoffs. He never made appearance after Game 4 of the World Series. This year will be another potentially long season, running from Valentines Day to Halloween, and Giles hopes having more muscle means more stamina to withstand baseball deep into October.