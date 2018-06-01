Astros' Ken Giles: Records 10th save

Giles allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two to record his 10th save of the season Thursday against the Red Sox.

Giles got the save opportunity Thursday after Chris Devenski blew a chance Tuesday, and he is now 10-for-10 in save opportunities this season. That is a but deceiving, as he has allowed three and four earned runs in separate appearances in the month of May. While he isn't the only option to close games in Houston, he does lead the team in saves with no other member of the bullpen recording more than two saves this season.