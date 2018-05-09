Astros' Ken Giles: Records fourth save Tuesday

Giles pitched a scoreless ninth for the save in Tuesday's win over the A's, allowing one hit and zero walks while striking out one.

In his first appearance since the blown save against the Yankees, Giles looked sharp, retiring the A's on 11 pitches (nine strikes). Giles is 4-for-4 in save chances, and has recorded nine strikeouts against zero walks in 11.1 innings. His ERA is inflated from the one bad outing, while the rest of his numbers are pretty solid.