Astros' Ken Giles: Records save number 34
Giles allowed one hit over a scoreless ninth inning to record his 34th save in Friday's 3-2 win over Boston.
Like most pitchers, starters or relievers, Giles has wobbled as the calendar reached September. He's allowed baserunners in each of his last six outings and has a monthly high .262 batting-average-against over the final month of the season. But in a results-oriented role, he's converted seven of eight save opportunities.
