Astros' Ken Giles: Remains perfect in save opportunities

Giles got the save against the Indians on Sunday, as he didn't allow a baserunner in his two-thirds of an inning in the Astros' 3-1 victory.

Giles remained perfect in save opportunities on the season as he bagged his eighth of the year by retiring the final two hitters of the game against Cleveland. Giles' ERA on the season is currently 3.60 but that's mainly due to one bad outing against the Yankees on May 1 that saw him give up four earned runs in just one-third of an inning and he's converted five straight save opportunities since then without allowing a run. He also still has yet to issue a walk in 15 innings this season.