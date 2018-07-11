Astros' Ken Giles: Shipped to minors

Giles was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday.

Giles was roughed up for three runs on three hits Tuesday against Oakland as he failed to retire a single batter out of the bullpen. He'll look for more success with the Grizzlies after posting a 4.99 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 31 strikeouts across 30.2 innings.

