Astros' Ken Giles: Strikes out side for 32nd save

Giles allowed a hit but was able to strike out the side Tuesday against the White Sox to pick up his 32nd save of the year.

Giles allowed a single to Tim Anderson to open the ninth inning, but was able to strike out the next three batters on 13 pitches to preserve the Astros' 3-1 lead and pick up his fifth save of the month. Following the game, manager A.J. Hinch reported that Giles wouldn't be available for Wednesday's contest after appearing in four of the past five games, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. Will Harris or Chris Devenski would likely get the ninth-inning nod if a save opportunity were to arise.