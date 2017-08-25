Astros' Ken Giles: Strikes out side Thursday

Giles (neck) struck out the side in the 10th inning of Thursday's loss to the Nationals.

He kept the game tied with a clean frame before Tyler Clippard gave up the deciding runs in the 11th. Giles was unavailable Wednesday after waking up with neck stiffness, but he showed no ill effects Thursday, so it would seem the issue is already behind him. The 26-year-old currently ranks seventh in the American League with 24 saves.