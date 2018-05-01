Astros' Ken Giles: Strikes out three in third save

Giles struck out the side for his third save Monday against the Yankees.

Giles has been sharp all season long, but the Astros have yet to hand him many save opportunities -- he has converted all three. The surprise with Giles, typically one of the nastiest relievers in the league, is that this is his first appearance with multiple strikeouts, and he has just seven now in 10 innings pitched. Giles managed 195 strikeouts over just 128.1 innings in his first two seasons with the Astros. No worries yet, though, as it'll only take a couple outings like Monday's brilliant save to get Giles back on track.