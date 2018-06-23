Astros' Ken Giles: Takes loss Friday against the Royals

Giles (0-2) allowed one run on two hits in a non-save situation Friday against the Royals, striking out one and walking zero while taking the loss.

Giles entered a scoreless game in the ninth and allowed a single to Adalberto Mondesi and later an RBI triple to Rosell Herrera to break the tie. This was the third time in his last seven outings that Giles has allowed runs to score, and he's only had one save in one chance since the start of June. Hector Rendon, meanwhile, has gone 4-for-4 in save chances in that timeframe while carrying a 1.61 ERA on the season. Giles still sports an excellent 26:3 K:BB in 25.2 innings, but sharing time at the closer position (if not losing ground to Rendon) obviously hurts his value.