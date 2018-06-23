Astros' Ken Giles: Takes loss Friday against the Royals
Giles (0-2) allowed one run on two hits in a non-save situation Friday against the Royals, striking out one and walking zero while taking the loss.
Giles entered a scoreless game in the ninth and allowed a single to Adalberto Mondesi and later an RBI triple to Rosell Herrera to break the tie. This was the third time in his last seven outings that Giles has allowed runs to score, and he's only had one save in one chance since the start of June. Hector Rendon, meanwhile, has gone 4-for-4 in save chances in that timeframe while carrying a 1.61 ERA on the season. Giles still sports an excellent 26:3 K:BB in 25.2 innings, but sharing time at the closer position (if not losing ground to Rendon) obviously hurts his value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.