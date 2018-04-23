Astros' Ken Giles: Throws clean eighth inning Sunday
Giles struck out one in a perfect eighth inning of Sunday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.
It's been five games since the Astros needed someone to close out a game, so we're still not sure exactly where Giles stands. He came on in the eighth inning while Chris Devenski mopped up the ninth, which may be an indicator. The good news is that Giles is pitching after manager A.J. Hinch discussed some back tightness the reliever was experiencing last week. Giles hasn't walked a batter all season and hasn't allowed a hit in his last three outings, but the strikeouts are down -- just three over seven innings. This is a guy that fanned nearly 12 per nine innings last season. His velocity averaged 96 mph Sunday, a few ticks below where he usually sits, but not necessarily alarming. For now, you'll need to hold onto Giles for any potential saves and wait to hear definitive intelligence about his role going forward.
