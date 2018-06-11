Astros' Ken Giles: Throws in middle relief Sunday

Giles walked one and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.

Giles came on with one out in the sixth inning and, after ceding a walk to the first batter, set down five consecutive Rangers. It was the earliest that Giles has entered a game this season, as he appears to have temporarily lost the closer job to Hector Rondon, who saved Sunday's game, his third save in the last five games.

