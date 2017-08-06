Astros' Ken Giles: Throws in non-save situation
Giles allowed one hit and struck out two batters over 1.1 innings in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.
This was the second straight non-save opportunity for Giles, who entered a tie game with two runners on in the eighth inning and successfully squelched the budding rally. The Astros bullpen, which ranks 20th with a 4.39 ERA, has begun to waver of late, particularly the setup crew. Will Harris (shoulder) is on the disabled list and Chris Devenski, who walked two consecutive batters Saturday and then put them into scoring position with a wild pitch, has allowed eight runs and four home runs over the last 9.2 innings. There may be more non-save situations ahead for Giles until manager A.J. Hinch develops more confidence in the setup crew.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...