Astros' Ken Giles: Throws in non-save situation

Giles allowed one hit and struck out two batters over 1.1 innings in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

This was the second straight non-save opportunity for Giles, who entered a tie game with two runners on in the eighth inning and successfully squelched the budding rally. The Astros bullpen, which ranks 20th with a 4.39 ERA, has begun to waver of late, particularly the setup crew. Will Harris (shoulder) is on the disabled list and Chris Devenski, who walked two consecutive batters Saturday and then put them into scoring position with a wild pitch, has allowed eight runs and four home runs over the last 9.2 innings. There may be more non-save situations ahead for Giles until manager A.J. Hinch develops more confidence in the setup crew.