Play

Astros' Ken Giles: Unavailable for Saturday

Giles, who had worked a five-out save Friday, was unavailable for a save opportunity in Saturday's 3-0 win over Oakland.

With Giles unavailable, Tyler Clippard was brought in to close out the Athletics on Saturday. Giles still has a firm hold of the closer's job in Houston, so no need to worry there.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast