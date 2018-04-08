Astros' Ken Giles: Unavailable Sunday

Giles was not available to pitch Sunday against the Padres, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brad Peacock filled in as the closer in Sunday's 4-1 win.

Giles had pitched two straight days and was not available for what was Houston's first save opportunity of the season. He's made four appearances thus far, giving up six hits and two runs over 3.2 innings.

