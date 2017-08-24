Astros' Ken Giles: Unavailable Wednesday
Manager A.J. Hinch said Giles was unavailable Wednesday because he woke up with a stiff neck, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Apparently Giles slept on his neck wrong, causing the discomfort that led to his unavailability. He didn't seem too worried about the issue, and he said he expects to pitch in Thursday's series finale if the opportunity arises. The 26-year-old has been stellar as the Astros' closer this season, converting 24 saves and compiling a 2.70 ERA and 60:16 K:BB in 46.2 innings.
