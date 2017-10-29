Astros' Ken Giles: Unlikely to be used in save chance

Giles most likely wouldn't get the ball if a save chance arises in Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He has given up 10 runs on 12 hits (including three home runs) and five walks in 7.2 innings this postseason en route to a blown save and two losses. Will Harris or Chris Devenski could be options to close, or manager A.J. Hinch could opt to just play the matchups. There's also a chance that Lance McCullers, who is scheduled to start a potential Game 7, could be used in a high-leverage relief role in Game 5.