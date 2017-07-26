Astros' Ken Giles: Works non-save situation

Giles worked around a double to record a scoreless ninth inning and close out Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Giles was brought into a non-save situation because he'd thrown just a third of inning since July 17. The right-handed closer has been called on 14 times in non-save situations and posted a 4.05 ERA, having allowed six runs, nine hits and eight walks over 13.1 innings in such situations.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast