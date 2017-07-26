Astros' Ken Giles: Works non-save situation

Giles worked around a double to record a scoreless ninth inning and close out Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Giles was brought into a non-save situation because he'd thrown just a third of inning since July 17. The right-handed closer has been called on 14 times in non-save situations and posted a 4.05 ERA, having allowed six runs, nine hits and eight walks over 13.1 innings in such situations.