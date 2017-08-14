Astros' Ken Giles: Works two-inning save Sunday
Giles allowed a hit and struck out two over two innings to pick up his 23rd save in Sunday's 2-1 win over Texas.
With the Astros bullpen having been the worst in the majors since the All-Star break (5.45 ERA) and the team riding a five-game losing streak, manager A.J. Hinch wasn't fooling around with this one. When Chris Devenski began the eighth inning with two walks, the manager went to Giles, who squelched that rally and then worked around a ninth-inning single to record his first save since July 28. There could be more multi-inning save attempts going forward for Giles until Hinch finds some stability among the setup crew, which was bolstered Sunday when Houston acquired Tyler Clippard from the White Sox.
