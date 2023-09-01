Graveman (back) said he'll be available out of the bullpen Friday versus the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Graveman was pulled from a relief appearance Wednesday against the Red Sox due to lower-back discomfort, but it has proven to be a minor issue. The 32-year-old setup man has posted a 2.40 ERA in 15 innings since the Astros acquired him from the White Sox ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.