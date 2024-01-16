Graveman is expected to miss the 2024 season after undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder last week.
Graveman first developed shoulder soreness toward the end of the 2023 regular season and was held out of postseason action. Discomfort returned after a period of rest an rehab, necessitating the procedure. Graveman, 33, will be a free agent next offseason.
