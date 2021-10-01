Graveman struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Thursday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Graveman was reinstated off the paternity list earlier in the day, then set down the Rays after hitting the first batter faced with his first pitch. This was the reliever's seventh hold in 22 appearances since joining Houston. Graveman owns a 2.86 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 22 innings while helping solidify a shaky Houston bullpen.