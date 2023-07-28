The White Sox traded Graveman to the Astros on Friday in exchange for Korey Lee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Graveman becomes the fifth different pitcher dealt by the White Sox ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. He finished the 2021 season in Houston, so this is a homecoming of sorts for the 32-year-old reliever, who figures to operate in a setup role ahead of locked-in Astros closer Ryan Pressly. Graveman had worked to a 3.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 42:20 K:BB through 44 innings this season with Chicago.