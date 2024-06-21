Graveman (shoulder) is in the middle of a throwing program and has a chance at returning in September, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Graveman underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and clean up his rotator cuff January 10 and was expected to miss the entirety of the 2024 campaign. However, he's been participating in a throwing program and hasn't ruled out a return late in the regular season. Still, Graveman has plenty of steps to complete before reaching that point.