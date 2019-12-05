Astros' Kenedy Corona: Dealt to Houston
Corona was traded from the Mets to the Astros along with Blake Taylor in exchange for Jake Marisnick, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Signed out of Venezuela as a 19-year-old in April of 2019, Corona went from the Dominican Summer League to the Gulf Coast League and finished his debut season with a cup of coffee in the New York-Penn League. All told, he hit .301/.398/.470 with five home runs and 19 steals on 24 attempts in 63 games. His 36:29 K:BB suggests he has a good command of the strike zone, and it's always encouraging when a prospect receives multiple promotions in the same season. Look for Corona to be assigned to Low-A for the upcoming season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Offseason Tracker: Hamels, Bundy on move
Scott White and Chris Towers break down the Fantasy Baseball impact of offseason moves both...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...