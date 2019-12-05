Astros' Kenedy Corona: Dealt to Houston

Corona was traded from the Mets to the Astros along with Blake Taylor in exchange for Jake Marisnick, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Signed out of Venezuela as a 19-year-old in April of 2019, Corona went from the Dominican Summer League to the Gulf Coast League and finished his debut season with a cup of coffee in the New York-Penn League. All told, he hit .301/.398/.470 with five home runs and 19 steals on 24 attempts in 63 games. His 36:29 K:BB suggests he has a good command of the strike zone, and it's always encouraging when a prospect receives multiple promotions in the same season. Look for Corona to be assigned to Low-A for the upcoming season.