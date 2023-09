Corona is slashing .252/.327/.469 with 20 home runs and 29 steals in 104 games for Double-A Corpus Christi.

A potentially plus defensive center fielder, Corona doesn't have to clear a very high offensive bar to eventually earn significant playing time in the big leagues. His 25.9 percent strikeout rate and 70.9 percent contact rate portend mediocre batting averages in his future, but his defense should still buy him opportunities into his mid-20s.