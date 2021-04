Emanuel (suspension) was activated from restricted list and called up from the alternate training site Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old's 80-game suspension was completed Thursday, and he'll now join the Astros for his major-league debut. Emanuel pitched at Triple-A in 2019 with a 3.90 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 81:23 K:BB over 101.2 innings, and he'll begin working out of the bullpen, though his role could change later this season.