Astros manager Dusty Baker said that Emanuel will be examined Wednesday after experiencing left elbow discomfort in his relief appearance during Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Dodgers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Emanuel walked the only batter he faced on four pitchers before exiting the contest. The Astros are viewing Emanuel as day-to-day until the results of his examinations are known, so he presumably won't be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale.