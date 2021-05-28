Emanuel was placed on the injured list with elbow soreness Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Emanuel exited Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with the injury. He'll now miss at least 10 days, though it's not yet clear exactly how long the Astros expect he'll be out.
More News
-
Astros' Kent Emanuel: Evaluation on tap•
-
Astros' Kent Emanuel: Leaves with elbow discomfort•
-
Astros' Kent Emanuel: Saves bullpen in big-league debut•
-
Astros' Kent Emanuel: Completes ban, receives callup•
-
Astros' Kent Emanuel: Looks sharp Sunday•
-
Astros' Kent Emanuel: Starting Sunday's contest•