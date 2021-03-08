Emanuel (suspension) struck out three and did not allow a hit or walk during two scoreless innings in Sunday's spring game against the Cardinals.

Emanuel still has 18 games remaining on an 80-game suspension slapped on him last August, so he will not be breaking camp with the Astros. However, he could be helpful to the team, which has been handed challenges to its starting depth. Framber Valdez (finger) and Forrest Whitley (arm) face the potential for season-ending surgeries, which puts Emanuel on the radar. "I think he's going to help us at some time during the season," manager Dusty Baker told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "We don't know exactly where, but he can pitch." The left-handed Emanuel has made 25 starts and thrown 228.1 innings at the Triple-A level.