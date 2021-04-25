Emanuel (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 16-2 rout of the Angels, giving up two runs on five hits over 8.2 innings of relief. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Jake Odorizzi left the game after only five pitches due to forearm tightness, forcing Emanuel into action for his big-league debut under less than ideal circumstances. The 28-year-old rose to the occasion however, with only solo homers by Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani marring his performance. Emanuel tossed an efficient 90 pitches (65 strikes), and while the Astros' offensive eruption certainly took the pressure off the lefty, he still made a strong case to fill any rotation vacancy that Odorizzi's injury might create. Of course, as he'll be unavailable for a number of days after this performance, he could also be optioned right back to the alternate site to make way for a fresh bullpen arm. Emanuel doesn't have elite raw stuff, working in the low 90s with a sinker and mixing in a slider and changeup, but he opened a lot of eyes with this outing.