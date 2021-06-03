Emanuel will undergo season-ending elbow surgery Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Emanuel has already undergone Tommy John surgery once in his career back in 2015. Elbow troubles (as well as a positive PED test) derailed his entire 2020 season, but he was able to make his big-league debut in late April and went on to produce a 2.55 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 17.2 innings of relief before his elbow flared up again. It's not yet clear whether the procedure he'll undergo this time around will be a second Tommy John or merely a cleanup, but either surgery is expected to wipe out the remainder of his season. If Tommy John surgery is required, he'd be on track to lose the majority of next year as well.
