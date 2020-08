Emanuel (elbow) was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of MLB's joint drug prevention and treatment program, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The suspension will keep Emanuel sidelined for the remainder of the abbreviated 2020 season and into the 2021 campaign. The lefty has yet to appear in a big-league game; he posted a 3.90 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 81:23 K:BB across 101.2 innings with Triple-A round Rock in 2019.