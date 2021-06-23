Emanuel (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Emanuel's shift to the 60-day injured list is simply procedural since he's slated to miss the rest of the season after he underwent an internal bracing surgical procedure on his left elbow in early June. The surgery carries a nine-month recovery timetable, so the southpaw could be ready to return to game action during spring training. Kyle Tucker (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list as part of a corresponding move.