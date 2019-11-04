Play

Astros' Kent Emmanuel: Contract purchased by Astros

Emmanuel's contract was selected by the Astros on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The Astros added Emmanuel to their 40-man roster rather than risk losing him to minor-league free agency. The 27-year-old made seven starts and 21 relief appearances for Triple-A Round Rock last season, finishing with a 3.90 ERA.

